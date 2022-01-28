All vehicle, motorcycle dealers to undergo fresh licensing

All vehicle and motorcycle dealers operating in the country will undergo fresh licensing by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

In a statement issued Friday by the Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i said the dealers have to undertake fresh licensing by April 1, 2022.

“All motor vehicle/motorcycle dealers operating in Kenya must undergo fresh licensing by NTSA by April 1st, 2022. Dealers who qualify will be issued with digital licensing cards. Existing licenses will stand revoked at the expiry of the period.” The statement read.

The directive follows recommendations by an Inter-Agency Team comprising the Transport and Security sectors that was earlier established to revalidate all motor vehicle/motorcycle dealers, manufacturers, repairers of motor vehicles and tow truck owners.

Following a report on revalidation of motor vehicle dealers and operators of garages by a Multi-Agency team, the government has moved to tighten regulations and curb proceeds of crime laundered through such businesses to fund terrorism among other criminal activities. pic.twitter.com/QESUe9RmXh — Dr. Fred Matiang'i (@FredMatiangi) January 28, 2022

The CS said that all Container Freight Stations dealing in motor vehicles and towing services providers must surrender red KG plates and replace them with digital green KC and KT plates respectively by April 1st, 2022.

“The Inter-Agency Team has recommended a digital register of all motor vehicle dealerships in the country and the replacement of the red Kenya Garage (KG) plates with KC (Container Freight Stations), and KT (Kenya Towing) and Green KG plates.” Read the statement.

Matiang’i further noted that all X- number plates stand nullified.