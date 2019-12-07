Vehicle that plunged into the Indian Ocean retrieved

The ill-fated saloon car with one occupant that plunged into the Indian Ocean at the Likoni ferry crossing channel has been retrieved.

The recovery operation which started early Saturday morning ended at midday three hours after a search and rescue team had retried the body of the driver.

According to the Kenya Ferry Services, the deceased defied calls to stop and sped off the ramp plunging into the waters in the 4.20 am incident.

At exactly noon, the multi-agency search and rescue team of personnel from the Kenya Ferry Service personnel, Kenya Navy and Coast Guard Services Using a crane mounted on a ferry pulled out a saloon vehicle from the Indian Ocean.

Three hours earlier the remains of its driver had been retrieved recovered and taken to the mortuary after identification by relatives at the scene.

KFS Managing Director Bakari Gowasaid 46-year-old John Mutinda met his fate after ignoring warnings from ramp controllers.

The family’s spokesman Benedict Sila said they learnt from Mutinda’s wife that he left the house in the wee hours of the morning without disclosing his destination.

Saturday’s accident at Likoni ferry crossing channel comes barely three months after a 35-year-old woman and her four-year-old daughter died after their car plunged into the ocean.