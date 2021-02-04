Verdict on application to detain Sonko for 30 days postponed

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko will spend five more days behind bars as he awaits decisions on his bail application and a subsequent decision on a plea by the state to detain him for 3o days over terror-related charges.

In the first case, in the matter touching on assault, robbery with violence, and destruction of property, a court in Kiambu postponed the ruling on his bail application until the 9th of February 2020 when he will know whether he will be out of police custody or remain a guest of the state.

Magistrate Stella Atambo however disclosed Thursday that she was not ready to make a decision on the matter as she had not had enough time to prepare the ruling.

Perhaps this decision is so important, given that, in the second case where Sonko is facing terror-related charges, the court has decided to adjourn, until a determination on his bail application plea is made.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



It had been expected that the Kahawa law courts was going to decide on Thursday whether to grant or reject the application by the state to have Sonko detained for a further 30 days as investigations into these allegations continue.

But Chief Magistrate Diana Kavedza appeared to sympathize with Sonko by agreeing with his legal team, led by Dr. John Khaminwa, that terrorism is not a simple case and needed prosecution on its own.

The magistrate noted that there will be confusion if the case (where Sonko is accused of involvement in terror activities) proceeds before the Kiambu court makes a ruling on bail (9th Feb).

“I do not feel the accused has had enough time to prepare. The court is adjourned till Monday 8th, Feb 2021.” She said as she adjourned Thursday’s sittings.

And so, Tuesday 9th February promises to be a busy day and one that will more or less determine the direction the numerous criminal charges facing the Nairobi politician will take.

For now, Sonko will spend more days and nights at Gigiri Police station where he is being kept as he awaits another day in court.