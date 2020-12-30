Verification of BBI signatures commences as IEBC swears in 400 clerks

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has Wednesday launched the verification of BBI signatures at the Bomas of Kenya.

The Commission said, “The 400 clerks who were recruited for the exercise have taken their oath of secrecy and will begin their training shortly.”

IEBC has also accredited 72 individuals representing 6 organizations to observe the Supporters Verification Exercise.

At the same time, the Commission has urged all clerks, staff and observers to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols to ensure safety of all.

“The venue of the supporters verification exercise has been equipped with sufficient facilities including sanitizers and hand washing points to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 safety measures.”

The Commission will receive Ksh 93.7m from the Treasury for the exercise, with clerks being paid Ksh 1200 on a daily basis.

The amount however falls short of the Ksh 241m the Commission had sought from the Government.