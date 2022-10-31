Verified Kenyan Twitter reacts to KSh. 2,428 subscription fee

Twitter is planning to start charging $20 per month for verification after Musk takeover.

Verified Twitter accounts will soon be required to pay $19.99 to keep their blue tick badges or forfeit them.

According to multiple reports, under the current plan, verified users would have 90 days to subscribe or lose their blue checkmark. Employees working on the project were told on Sunday that they need to meet a deadline of November 7th to launch the feature or they will be fired.

The directive by Elon Musk is aimed at changing Twitter Blue, the company’s optional, $ 4.99-a-month subscription that unlocks additional features, into a more expensive subscription that also verifies users.

This means that should the directive move forward, verified Kenyan Twitter accounts will have to pay KSh. 2,428 a month to keep their badges.

Some Twitter users like news anchor Brian George were less than enthusiastic about the move while others like Mohamed Welihye have yet to decide.

The model will see Kenyans pay almost KSh. 30,000 per year for the badge.

😧 What in God's good world is this? https://t.co/q1V4iPyJQv — Branji (@BrianGeorgeKE) October 31, 2022

My cabinet will meet & decide whether it is worth paying $20 to get a blue tick to prove that you are you! — Mohamed Wehliye, MBS (@WehliyeMohamed) October 31, 2022

Its also expensive, basically more than what I pay to Spotify, Netflix and Amazon added up together. — Ben Roberts 🇬🇧🇰🇪 (@benliquidkenya) October 31, 2022

Verification shouldn’t be something you buy, but rather, something you earn. — Ngari 🐆 (@Jacksonngari_) October 31, 2022

I earned mine this month. Now I will be forced to pay monthly subscription. 🥲 — Lawrence Kitema (@lawrencekitema) October 31, 2022

😅 — Janet Machuka (@janetmachuka_) October 31, 2022

