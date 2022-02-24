Véron Mosengo-Omba to grace CECAFA Annual General Assembly in Arusha

The General Secretary of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Véron Mosengo-Omba have arrived in Arusha, Tanzania on Thursday afternoon to attend the CECAFA Annual General Assembly.

Auka John Gecheo, the CECAFA Executive Director confirmed that Mosengo-Omba has been invited to grace the Annual General Assembly which takes place on Friday at the Four Points By Sheraton Hotel.

“We are happy that the CAF General Secretary has accepted our invitation and will attend the Assembly,” said Gecheo.

Mosengo-Omba together with the CAF President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe last year attended the CECAFA Extra Ordinary General Assembly held at the Golden Tulip Hotel on August 13th in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Apart from Kenya who are not represented, all the other CECAFA members; Tanzania, Uganda, Ethiopia, Somalia, Djibouti, Sudan, South Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Eritrea and Zanzibar will attend the Assembly.

Wallace Karia, the CECAFA President is expected to chair the Annual General Assembly. Former CECAFA and Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) President, Leodegar Tenga is also expected to attend as an observer. Tenga is also a former Exco member of CAF.

The Assembly among other things will confirm the minutes of the extraordinary Assembly held on August 21st in Dar es Salaam, receive, discuss and ratify the CECAFA competitions for the calendar year 2022 and also appoint the host nations for the various tournaments.

Members will also discuss the Pan African Schools competition, African Super League, Appoint auditors and replace vacant positions on the CECAFA Board.