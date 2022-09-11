Verstappen battles to win Italian Grand Prix despite grid penalty

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday in Monza.

The Dutchman secured the win after he battled to the front and made his way past pole position holder Charles Leclerc with a superior pit stop strategy.

VERSTAPPEN WINS THE ITALIAN GRAND PRIX The Dutchman takes the chequered flag. Leclerc comes home in second with Russell taking the final podium spot #ItalianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/HEqXM7CLqp — Formula 1 (@F1) September 11, 2022

The cars finished under a yellow flag due to a late retirement from Daniel Ricciardo.

Leclerc was second for Ferrari, with teammate Carlos Sainz in fourth despite starting way down the grid.

There was also some relative success for Lewis Hamilton, who worked his way up to fifth, with teammate George Russell in third.

It is Verstappen’s 11th victory of the season from 16 races, and fifth in a row stretching from the French Grand Prix in mid-July.

