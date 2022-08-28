Verstappen storms to Belgian GP win despite starting in 14th

Max Verstappen won the Belgian Grand Prix from 14th on the grid – not only his ninth victory of the season but a one-sided annihilation.

The Dutchman was cheered on by a largely supportive crowd at Spa-Francorchamps on a weekend of total domination that not even an engine penalty which condemned him down the grid could spoil.

It took the reigning world champion just 12 of the 44 laps – three of which were whiled away behind a safety car – to take the lead. He ended up winning by 18 seconds to extend his championship lead to a massive 93 points.

Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, crashed out on the first lap when he tangled with Alpine’s Fernando Alonso, who branded his former McLaren team-mate ‘an idiot’. 

It happened as Hamilton attacked Alonso along the Kemmel Straight in an attempt to grab second place behind pole man Carlos Sainz of Ferrari, who ended the afternoon third.

  

