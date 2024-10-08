‘Very ready for Tuesday’-Women reps back Gachagua’s impeachment

More than ten Women Representatives have said they will vote for the ouster of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday at the National Assembly.

Led by the National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei, the women MPs said despite the Deputy President having sought for forgiveness, they will still exercise their constitutional right and later forgive him.

Shollei, the Uasin Gishu Women Representative, cleared the air on claims that she should not speak on the impeachment as she is the Deputy Speaker, saying that she is not the substantive Speaker and she speaks as a representative of Uasin Gishu County.

Migori County MP Fatuma Mohammed, Rahab Mukami (Nyandarua), Liza Chelule (Nakuru), Beatrice Kemei (Kericho), Rael Kasiwai (West Pokot), Jerusha Momanyi (Nyamira) and Rebecca Tonkei (Narok) expressed their dissatisfaction with the deputy president’s conduct and vowed to send him home tomorrow.

The women MPs were speaking at Tonongoi Grounds in Soin Sigowet Constituency, Kericho County during a women empowerment exercise.