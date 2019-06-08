Veteran broadcaster Mohammed Juma Njuguna passes on

Legendary broadcaster and radio host Mohammed Juma Njuguna is dead. Njuguna passed on Saturday morning after being hospitalized for one-month at a Nairobi hospital where he has been in the Intensive Care Unit.

Until his demise, the veteran broadcaster was working as a content producer at royal media services a role he assumed in 2016.

Njuguna joined the Royal media services after retiring from the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation – KBC in 1999.

77-year-old Njuguna was a pioneer English Premier League commentator in Kenya with over 40 years of experience in the industry.

He was awarded with a Head of State Commendation by retired President Mwai Kibaki on March 10, 2010 for his illustrious career in media.

He will be remembered for his prowess in football commentary which has since been picked up by many stations in the country.

Njuguna had also served in the Presidential Press Service in the former president Moi’s Administration and the BBC in London under the exchange program between KBC and BBC.

At Radio Citizen he was the presenter of the Ripoti za wandishi current affairs programme.

His body has been transported to his Kimathi Estate home in Nairobi ahead of his burial at the Kariokor Muslim Cemetery in Nairobi later Saturday.

He leaves behind a widow and several children. May the Lord Rest his soul in eternal peace.