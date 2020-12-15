Veteran KBC radio producer Beatrice Kevogo dies in a road crash

Veteran religious programmes producer at KBC radio Beatrice Kevogo is dead.

Kevogo perished Tuesday in a road accident after a personal car in which she was travelling in collided head-on with a truck near Rongo town in Migori County.

Confirming the 11:45am incident, Rongo Sub County Police Commander Peter Okiring told KBC that the lorry was trying to overtake another car along the Kisii-Migori road when it hit the saloon car which was coming from the opposite direction, killing all the four occupants on the spot.

Okiring said others who perished in the ill-fated car include two of her close relatives Kevin Chweya Engoke (driver), Anne Alivitsa and a church member Alphine Auma Odongo.

Okiring said police have launched investigations to ascertain the exact cause of the accident as witnesses claim the truck was over-speeding. The bodies were taken to Rosewood Hospital mortuary in Rongo.

Her son Presley Sagala, 31, said her mother was travelling to Hamisi from Migori to pick her elderly mother in order to take her to her brother in Kitale when the incident happened.

The late Beatrice Kevogo was key in the production of special religious programmes including ‘Mwamba wa Baraka’ and ‘ Safari ya Bibilia’.