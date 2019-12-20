Veteran KBC Sports journalist Jack Oyoo Slyvester honored

Veteran football commentator Kenya Broadcasting Corporation’s Jack Oyoo Sylvester headlined a list of awardees of Head State of state Commendations published December 20th in the Kenya Gazette.

Jack Oyoo a juggernaut in Kiswahili football commentary was bestowed with the honour alongside fellow broadcasters Omolle Asiko and Khadija Ali.

Notable sportsmen and women who also received the award this year include: National Rugby sevens captain and KCB RFC Player Andrew Amonde who captained Kenya to their first ever main cup win in the IRB 7’s Circuit in 2016 in Singapore, Harambee Stars captain and Tottenham midfielder Victor Mugubi Wanyama and tennis coach Rosemary Owino.

The HSC, is awarded by the president in recognition of the recipients distinguished service to the nation.