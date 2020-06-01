Veteran musician John Nzenze to be buried next week

The late John Amutabi Nzenze will be laid to rest on June 13, 2020 at his home in Vihiga County, according to the family.

Nzenze, one of Kenya’s music legend, died on Saturday at around 2pm while undergoing treatment at Mukumu Mission Hospital in Kakamega County.

According to his cousin, Sammy Ingati, the veteran singer and guitarist, had been fighting a stomach ailment coupled with hypertension, leading to his admission at the hospital early this year.

“He was recuperating at the hospital facility after undergoing surgery,” revealed Ingati.

Mr Ingati disclosed to Kenya News Agency (KNA), the family and officials from Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) Western Chapter, who met on Sunday at the deceased`s home at Kaptech village in Muhudu location of Hamisi Sub County and set the date for burial.

“The meeting resolved body of the late Kenyan music veteran shall be laid to rest next Saturday on 13th June,” said Ingati, adding a Sh 950,000 budget had been drafted by the funeral arrangement committee.

“Part of the money in the proposed budget will be used to offset medical bill at Mukumu Mission Hospital,” added Ingati who is the family’s spokesperson.

Ingati called on both the national and county governments, fellow musicians and his fans to join hands and help the family raise funds towards the proposed budget.

Among musicians who converged at Nzenze’s home included his bossom counterparts Mzee James Bongo and Mzee John Karakach.

Others were Emmanuel Musindi, Sammy Lumbasi and Job Ilavwesa.

The late Nzenze will be remembered as one of the pioneer artistes behind the popular “Kenyan Twist” music genre of the 1960s.

Some of Nzenze’s memorable songs include Angelike, Ninamlia Susana, Veronica, Ni Vizuri kuwa na Bibi, Marashi ya Warembo, Jerida, Kumbuka Nyumbani among other great hits.

Since his retirement from active music in 2016, Nzenze had been leading a quiet life at his home in Kaptech village.

Nzenze leaves behind a widow with one daughter and four sons.