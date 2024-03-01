Veteran navigator Job Njiru tips local stars for success in WRC Safari Rally 2024

Veteran rally navigator Job Njiru has hinted at a blend of youth and experience being the key to Kenya’s success at this year’s WRC Safari Rally.

Njiru endorsed young rally driver Samman Vohra as a potential standout performer along with experienced and financially backed stars Nikhail Sachania and Africa Rally Champion Karan Patel.

Vohra, who kicked off the Kenya National Rally Championship season by clinching victory in the Eldoret Rally, has been backed by Njiru to make a significant impact in the upcoming rally.

Njiru, who has extensive experience in the rally scene, highlighted Vohra’s recent success as a sign of his potential to shine on the international stage. “Samman Vohra is a youngster coming in and would be a good person to watch,” Njiru commented.

In addition to Vohra, Njiru also threw his support behind local drivers Carl Tundo, Nikhil Sachania, and Karan Patel, citing their experience and skill as factors that could make them exciting competitors to watch in the rally. “With all their experience, Sachania and Patel will also be good to watch,” Njiru remarked.

As fans gear up for the WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha, Njiru shared some valuable tips to enhance their experience. He emphasized the importance of arriving early to secure a good viewing spot at the spectator stages.

“Go in early, at least 3 hours before the start, then you have the luxury of choosing a nice spot to sit, chill, and enjoy the cars,” Njiru advised.

He also noted that cars pass through the spectator stages at least twice, allowing spectators to witness the action up close.

Reflecting on the course of the rally, Njiru praised the organizers for creating a challenging yet breathtaking route that showcases the beauty of Kenya.

“The course tailors itself, you go in and things just twist themselves. The weather and road changes, but it is a showcase of this country,” Njiru said.

He highlighted scenic locations such as Lake Naivasha, Hells Gate, Soysambu, the Sleeping Warrior stage, and Lake Elementaita as stunning areas along the route.

With the WRC Safari Rally set to captivate audiences from around the globe, Job Njiru’s insights and tips offer a glimpse into the excitement and spectacle that awaits rally enthusiasts in Kenya.