Veteran radio presenter Gladys Erude passes on

Former Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) radio presenter and veteran radio announcer Gladys Adisa Erude has passed on.

According to her son Victor, the ebullient announcer on Idhaa ya Taifa now known as Radio Taifa died Thursday morning after a long battle with cancer and a heart condition.

Gladys Adisa Erude was born in Tigoi in Western Kenya.

Gladys Erude completed her formative years in education, which included Lugulu girls High School and later trained at KU College as a teacher.

The late Erude later taught at Tigoi High School before ending up at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communications in Nairobi in 1975.

She worked at the Voice of Kenya (VOK) now Kenya Broadcasting Corporation for almost three decades before retiring in 2001.

Over the course of her career, she has traveled the world, including stays in the Netherlands, Germany, China, Mauritius, and several other countries.

Since she retired, Gladys split her time between her farm home in Nandi, Kenya, and visits her children and grandchildren in the United States.

She was a devout Christian and loved to teach about family and women issues whenever she gets the chance.

Gladys has left behind six sons, four in the United States and two in Kenya.