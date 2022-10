Veteran rally driver Piero Canobbio says he has found his rhythm in his Hyundai i20 NG Rally2 machine despite retiring from the sixth round of the Kenya National Rally Championship in Nanyuki last month due to mechanical gremlins. The former Mitsubishi Evolution 10 driver is among those enlisted for the Mombasa Motor Club Rally slated for Saturday in Kilifi County.

