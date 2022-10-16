Vetting of Cabinet Secretary nominees to begin tomorrow

The National Assembly committee on appointments is set to begin vetting the 22 nominees to the cabinet tomorrow running up to Saturday this week. The committee chaired by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula will first vet the Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi who has been nominated as prime cabinet secretary, followed by Justin Muturi and Aden Duale nominees to the positions of attorney general and defense cabinet secretary respectively. The three are among five nominees who will face the committee tomorrow.

