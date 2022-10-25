Vetting of Makueni County CEC nominees enters day 2

The vetting of Makueni County Executive Committee Members (CECs) in Governor Mutula Kilonzo’s administration enters the second day at the Assembly.

Four of the County Executive Committee Members (CECs) nominated by Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jnr on Monday faced the County Assembly vetting panel on suitability to hold office in their respective dockets.

The vetting is being conducted by the Committee on Appointments led by County Speaker Douglas Mbilu.

Those vetted were Peter Mumo Nyamai, Trade, Marketing, Industry, Culture and Tourism, Engineer Sebastian Kyoni, Infrastructure, Transport, Public Works and Energy, Engineer John Kasyoki, Water and Sanitation and Japheth Musyoka Mang’oka for Devolution, Public Service, Public Participation and Special Programmes.

Speaker Mbilu noted that their responsibility is to interrogate and scrutinize the nominees to ensure the candidates are best suited for the positions they were nominated for.

“We have to interrogate the nominees, to ensure the candidates are best suited to execute their duties,” said Mbilu during the Vetting process at the County Assembly boardroom.

Kyoni who served in Governor Kivutha Kibwana’s regime is the only nominee who has been nominated for the same docket he served in the last administration.

Kyoni told the panel he intends to seek partnership with the National government in ensuring that the residents get good road infrastructure, especially the completion of Emali- Ukia Junction.

“I will seek collaboration between the National and county government in ensuring our residents get good infrastructure,” said Kyoni.

He added that given an opportunity he will seek alternative sources of green energy especially solar energy in public institutions including Public hospitals and water facilities as a way of reducing the cost of electricity.

Kasyoki said his 30 years of experience in the water sector will enable him to work with partners in ensuring the residents get adequate clean water in the county.

“If this committee appoints me, through state projects like Thwake Multi purposes dam, I will ensure Makueni people get sufficient clean water,” said Kasyoki CEC nominee of Water and Sanitation.

Among the Vetting Committee are Members of County Assembly (MCAs) Kyalo Mumo, Majority Leader, Jades Kalunda, Leader of Minority, Elizabeth Mutindi, Jackson Mbalu and Martina Ngusye.

The vetting is expected to end on Wednesday after which the Assembly will approve or reject the names of the nominees who will have been interviewed.