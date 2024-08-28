VFS Global says half of its Kenyan employees are women

VFS Global says 53pc of new hires globally in 2023 were women a move which helped it archive a new milestone in building a gender-diverse and inclusive workforce.

The firm says in its Integrated Sustainability Report 2023 that it expanded its total global workforce by 24pc, from 8,883 employees in 2022 to 10,976 with more than half being women.

The global workforce which comprises 129 nationalities now has a balanced gender ratio of 54pc women to 46pc men.

VFS Global says this expansion underscores its commitment to providing job opportunities across different regions as it moves towards realising a balanced representation within the organisation.

In the report, the firm says 29pc of its senior and middle management roles globally are now occupied by women.

“In 2023, VFS Global maintained a healthy gender diversity ratio of 29pc at the Management level. As part of its DEI efforts, it is mandatory for People Managers hiring candidates in middle and senior management to interview suitable women candidates or prioritise onboarding of women candidates for these positions,” said the firm.

VFS Global which is the world’s largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions further says in Kenya, half of its total workforce are also made up of women.

“I am pleased to say that women share an equal representation in our workforce of 76 employees, including managing our operations in Kenya. In addition to gender diversity, the company has also prioritised professional growth and development of our employees,” said Carold Kotie, VFS Global Operations Manager for Kenya.

Additionally, the firm said it recorded a remarkable increase in employee training hours globally, totalling 338,023 hours last year which is an 86pc increase over the previous year.