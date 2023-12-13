VFS Global to open the United Kingdom visa centre in Kenya

VFS Global expects to deploy its visa and citizen services centre in Kenya from next year to process applications to the United Kingdom.

This comes after the firm secured a global contract for overseas UK visa and Citizenship services which will see it open 240 Visa and Citizenship Application Service (VCAS) Centres for the UK in 142 countries across Africa and Middle East, Americas, Australasia and Europe, China and Taiwan, and Asia and Asia Pacific regions,

“We are delighted to win this contract and expand our partnership with the Home Office to become their service provider for all UK visa customers overseas,” said Zubin Karkaria, VFS Global founder and Chief Executive Officer.

The visa, passport and citizen services provider targets to open centres in 31 countries in Africa among them, Kenya, Uganda, Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and Tanzania.

“We are excited to begin operations in new locations, and to take the next step towards providing customers with a seamless, simple and secure visa and passport application experience. This win is a testament to our dedicated efforts to provide all our client governments with best-in-class services,” added Karkaria.

The firm expects the new centres to process at least 3.8 million applicants annually.