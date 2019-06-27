Victims of botched malaria jab in Kakamega demand compensation

Victims of the July 2015 botched malaria jab in Akichelesit, Kakamega County are demanding the 40 million shillings compensation awarded to them by a Busia court on December 19, 2017.

The parents who were accompanied by their affected children staged demonstration at the gate of Busia Governor’s office.

One of the parents Catherine Orekodi said it is almost four years now and their children have not been attended to despite the court having made a ruling.

“Recently we approached our advocate who denied having received any fund from the County,” she said pleading with the government to come to their aid.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



She added that her daughter who is currently in standard eight was mentally affected and her performance has deteriorated.

Another parent Mathew Edejei, said that since the children were injected in 2015, the county government has been taking them in circles.

“Even today we have come but they have locked us out,” he said.

Edejei added that the county Assembly also cheated them that they had set aside funds to compensate the victims.

“They have refused to address us and gone for a meeting but we will not leave this place until our issues are addressed,” he said.

The parents demanded to be addressed by the County Executive Committee (CEC) for Finance.

The ruling that awarded the children the money was delivered by the then Busia Resident Magistrate Josephine Maragia on December 19, 2017.

Ms. Maragia ruled that the children were victims of professional negligence as proper diagnosis was not given and the person who injected them was incompetent.

Busia County legal officer Justice Mathew Emukule blamed the delay in compensation on Integrated Financial Management System (IFMIS).

Justice Emukule urged parents to be patient promising that the victims will be paid in the 2019-2020 financial year.