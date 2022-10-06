Victims of collapsed Kirigiti building buried in Gatundu South

A sombre mood engulfed Wamwangi village in Gatundu South during the burial of three family members, victims of a building that collapsed in Kirigiti-Kiambu last week.

The family now want investigations expedited to establish circumstances under which the storeyed building collapsed.

They also want the County’s land and housing departments investigated over allegations of gross professional misconduct.

29 years old Mary Wanjiru, 29 and her two sons Tyler Karanu and Carrick Mwania aged nine and two years respectively were laid to rest in Wamwangi village Gatundu south even as their family and friends struggle to come to terms with their untimely demise.

In her tribute Wanjiru’s mother Jane Nyambura Karanu termed the loss a bitter pill to swallow as she had met the daughter a few days before the incident.

Nyambura, a widow who has been grappling with diabetes, saying Wanjiru was the family’s breadwinner and was in the process of completing her a house.

Kiambu County led by Governor Kimani Wamatangi, Kiambu woman representative Anne Wamuratha and Gatundu South MP Gabriel Kagombe have vowed to fasttrack investigations on the matter and ensure the family is compensated.

Wamatangi said he will also crack the whip on rogue developers for failing to adhere to construction regulations.

He said they will also conduct a total overhaul of the planning department to root out corruption in the County Government.