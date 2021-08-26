Victor Prengei’s requiem service currently underway

The requiem mass for the late Senator Victor Prengei Sitienei is currently ongoing at the Good Shepherd Church, Ngong Road.

The late Senator passed away on August 16th following a road accident at Gioto on Kabarak-Nakuru road.

According to the police report, the late senator was driving a Prado VX registration number KDA 244A.

Police reports indicated that the accident occurred at around 9:15 PM at Kioto area, along Ravine – Nakuru road where he lost control of the vehicle and veered of the road.

He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Moi Memorial Hospital for treatment but succumbed to the injuries.

Prengei was a Jubilee nominated senator.

At the time of his death, Prengei was 37 years-old and made history as the first Ogiek legislator.

The Nominated Senator will be buried on August 28th at his home in Marioshoni.