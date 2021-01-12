Victor Wanyama: retirement is not in my vocabulary

The National team Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has remained non-committal on his retirement plans ahead of the qualifiers for both 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and FIFA World Cup in 2022.

The Montreal Impact player has made over 50 appearances for the national football team having debuted for Stars in 2007, aged just 15 in a friendly clash against Nigeria.

Speaking on Monday during his unveiling as the UN-Habitat Goodwill Ambassador in Nairobi,the 28 year old Kenya International said he is still enjoying the game and quitting the sport is not one of his options.

“I don’t believe in retirement because in football there is no retirement. Even if you finish playing, there are a lot of things to do and you can stay on the same field for long. I know what my plans are and I have a lot of things to think about right now, but when time comes, I will let you know,” said Wanyama.

Through Victor Wanyama Foundation, he has been doing a lot of charity work in the informal settlement as well as supporting needy-bright students in their academic endeavors.

In August last year the former Tottenham midfielder partnered with UN-Habitat to provide face masks to inhabitants of two of Nairobi’s informal settlements to protect them against COVID-19.

Through the partnership, the foundation and UN-Habitat agreed to support communities living in Mathare and Kibera to access face masks for adults and children.

“I’m glad to have gotten this opportunity. I thank the UN for supporting me and the people in the ghetto. This is a great initiative that we are going to do together and hopefully make a big impact” the footballer added.

He is currently working on the construction of multi-million academy sports complex in Ekisumo village in Nambale constituency, Busia County.

The academy is expected to revolutionise sports, training and education in the country while at the same time providing key sporting infrastructure for the country.

Last year he left Tottenham on a free transfer to join Major League Soccer (MLS) side, where he has had an impressive season so far scoring two goals on his debut to help the Canadian-based outfit finish ninth in the Eastern Conference

