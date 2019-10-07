Victorious Kenyan athletics team to jet back from Qatar

The Kenyan team that took part in the IAAF world athletics championships in Doha Qatar is set to jet back in the country Monday afternoon.

Kenya clinched 5 gold medals, 2 Silver and 4 Bronze to finish second overall on medal standings behind USA which cliched 14 Gold 11 Silver and 4 Bronze medals.

Ruth Chepng’etich won Kenya a first gold medal after winning the women’s marathon. Timothy Cheruiyot cliched a gold in the men’s 1500m while Conseslus Kipruto reigned supreme in the 3000m steeplechase.

Other gold medalists are; Beatrice Chepkoech in the women’s 3000m steeplechase and Hellen Obiri in the 5000m race.

The Silver medalists were Faith Kipyegon in the 1500m and Margaret Chelimo in the 5000m race.

Ferguson Rotich and Rhonex Kipruto cliched Bronze medals in the 800m and 10,000m respectively.

Other Bronze medalists were Amos Kipruto in the men’s marathon and Agnes Tirop in 10,000m race.