Triumphant team Kenya in the inaugural world athletics road running championships is expected to jet back from Riga,Latvia on Monday night aboard a Lufthansa flight.

The team, comprising 21 athletes, emerged as overall champions in Sunday’s championships, with five gold, three silver, and four bronze medals.

Individual gold medals were won by Sebastien Sawe and Peres Jepchirchir in the half-marathon races, with Kenya also bagging two team gold medals in the same event, as well as by Beatrice Chebet, who won gold in the 5km race.