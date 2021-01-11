Video of Indonesia plane wreckage search released

Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 left Jakarta with 62 people on board, but vanished from the radar on its way to Borneo island on Saturday.
Search teams have already found aircraft parts and human remains.
The plane’s black boxes, which have been located, are yet to be recovered.
One official stressed the urgency of the search mission, which resumed on Monday morning, calling it a “24-hour” operation.
“It’s going to be an around-the-clock operation,” Rasman MS, head of the search and rescue agency’s crash operations told reporters.
“There will be no breaks. The sooner we can find the victims, the better.”
According to news wire AFP, some 2,600 personnel are currently involved in the search operation along with dozens of boats and helicopters, which are hauling body parts, wreckage and passengers clothing from waters about 23 metres (75ft) deep.