Vihiga becomes latest county to report COVID-19 case

Vihiga becomes the latest County to record a COVID-19 Case, bringing the number of counties so far affected to 40.

Kenya has Wednesday recorded the highest number of positive cases at 184, from a sample size of 2,518, tested in the last 24 hours.

“This is serious, a situation that we must all be concerned about. Such figures have the potential to quickly overwhelm our healthcare facilities. We must not allow this to happen. I am therefore appealing to our people to seriously observe the containment measures.” Health CAS Rashid Aman

The positive cases now push the cumulative numbers to 4, 044 out of 124, 474 samples, so far tested in the country. In terms of gender,129 are males while 55 are females, and all of them except one, are Kenyans.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The 184 positive cases are distributed in counties as follows; Nairobi, (111)cases, Mombasa,(19), Kajiado, (14), Meru (13), Kiambu, (9),Busia, (6), Nakuru, (4), Machakos, (3), Kwale, Kisumu, Garissa, Taita Taveta and Vihiga Counties one (1) case each. Vihiga becomes the latest County to record a COVID-19 Case, bringing the number of counties so far affected to 40.

By sub-counties, the cases are distributed as follows; in Nairobi, Westlands, (33), Kibra, (19),Langata, (18)Embakasi East, (15),Dagoretti North, (12), Kamukunji, (4), Makadara, (2), Starehe, (2), Embakasi Central, (2), Roysambu, Embakasi West, Kasarani and Embakasi South, have one (1) case each.

In Mombasa, the cases are from, Mvita, (9), Changamwe (4), Likoni, (2),Nyali, (2), Jomvu and Kisauni,one (1) case each.

The cases in Kajiado are from Kajiado Central,(12), Kajiado East and Kajiado North, one (1) case each. In Meru, the 13 cases are all from Imenti North, while in Kiambu, the (9) cases are from Lari, (3), Juja, (2), Kabete, Kikuyu, Kiambu Town and Limuru have one (1) case each. In Busia, all the six (6) cases are of truck drivers in Malaba (5), and Matayos (1).

In Nakuru, the four cases are from Naivasha, (3), and Nakuru East, (1).

In Machakos, all the three cases are from Athi River, while in Kwale, the case in Lungalunga.

In Kisumu, the case is at Kisumu Central, while in Garissa, the case is from Garissa Township, whereas the case in Taita Taveta, is of a truck driver at Taveta, and the case in Vihiga, is from the town.

CAS Aman further announced that 27 more patients had been discharged from various health facilities, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,353.

The country also recorded two more deaths from the coronavirus, taking the tally of fatalities to 107.

” I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the bereaved during this trying moment.” He said.