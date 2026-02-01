Vihiga: Construction of Kidundu Stadium set to begin

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has announced that the long-awaited construction of Kidundu Stadium in Vihiga County is finally set to begin, ending decades of anticipation by residents.

The new 10,000 seater stadium is expected to host this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations.

Speaking after meeting landowners around the earmarked Kidundu site, Mudavadi said a breakthrough had been reached following an agreement by the owners to relinquish more than 20 acres of land to pave the way for construction.

He confirmed that work on the multi-million shilling project is scheduled to begin in February.

Elsewhere, Western region leaders allied to the broad-based government have called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to remain focused on preparations for the 2027 General Election and to ignore what they term as opposition politics aimed at undermining a free and fair electoral process.

Finally, the newly inaugurated Mombasa Youth Council (MYC) has pledged to remain politically independent as it rolls out an ambitious agenda focused on youth voter registration, drug abuse prevention and job creation across the county.