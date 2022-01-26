Vihiga County embarks on training for wards climate change committees

Vihiga County Government in collaboration with the Anglican Development Service (ADS) Western region are undertaking a climate change training programme for the Ward Climate Change Planning Committees (WCCPCs).

The WCCPCs were established last month as per article 19 of the Vihiga County Climate Change Fund (VCCCF) Act 2019, amended 2021.

The County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for environment and natural resources Mary Amalemba said adverse climate change is undermining the efforts geared towards socio-economic empowerment of the people.

Amalemba spoke during the training of committees for Banja, Gisambai, Shamakhokho, Shiru and Tambua wards in Hamisi Sub County on Monday.

The attendees were taken through the basic concepts in climate change, roles of counties in climate change governance, financial management and functions of ward committees.

She said the establishment of the committees aims at mainstreaming the climate change issues in the county annual development plans.

The CECM said the county has adopted the use of geospatial information communication technology in a bid to boost agricultural production.

“The technology involves the use of satellite imaging to collect real time data on weather conditions as well as monitoring crop deficiencies for timely intervention for better yields,” she explained adding it is a mitigation measure against climate change.

The ADS Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Steven Amusala lauded the county government for the programme saying it would go a long way in safeguarding the residents against the effects of harsh climate.