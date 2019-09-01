Vihiga County unveils Ksh23m smart dairy farm

Vihiga County government has established a 23 million shillings smart dairy farm at Kabras polytechnic in Lugari Sub County.

Area Deputy Governor, who doubles as the county agriculture and livestock executive Prof. Philip Kutima who commissioned the model farm Friday said the farm stocked with 25 pedigree dairy cows, would serve as a learning centre for livestock production students at the polytechnic and the local farmers.

This he said will equip students and farmers with knowledge in dairy farming to increase milk production in the region.

The project that sits on a 10 acre piece of land at Vuyika will also serve as a milk collection centre for farmers before delivery to Malava dairy plant, once the factory is operational.

Meanwhile, the county administration has put up similar farms at Bukura agricultural college in Lurambi Sub County, Matungu polytechnic, Khwisero polytechnic and eventually, all the 12 Sub Counties will be covered.

Dairy farming is one of the priority value chains in the county and so far over 700 selected poor households have received free dairy cows under the one-cow initiative in the past six years.