Vihiga County to facilitate operational costs only, for league side

Vihiga County Government has reiterated its commitment to supporting sporting activities in the region through its newly formed Sports Management Committee Fund.

This comes days after reports emerged that FKF Premier League side Vihiga United had been dealt a major blow after their main sponsors, the county had withdrawn the support for the team.

According to the county sports director John Momanyi, the Wilber Ottichilo led administration will only facilitate for other costs of the team but not salaries or allowances of the players.

“We will be having a session soon to forge the way forward on the future of the team. Our administration is still focused on supporting the team. As for now we will only foot bills pertaining to traveling and accommodation as well helping in payment of referees and secure the training and playing grounds for the team. It will be difficult to give salaries as the resources have been limited lately” he stated.

In 2019 the county revealed that efforts to support the team is being derailed by the national government’s failure to release funds to the county government which further distanced itself from the team saying that they do not own the Kenyan top flight outfit.

Lack of proper legislation on how to run the financial affairs of the team has also made it hard for the County government to pump resources at the club due to fear of lack of accountability.

The lack of a standard stadium in Vihiga County has been also blamed as a major challenge to the growth of talents and to the county teams such as Vihiga United and Vihiga Queens.

The two teams compete in the country’s top-tier leagues with United earning re-admission to the FKF Premier League while the Queens are the champions of the Women Premier League.

On average, Vihiga United players and technical bench are paid Sh1.8 million per month, totaling to debts of Sh10.8 million in salaries alone for the six months they have not been paid, despite the team’s executive committee having prepared a budget of Sh46.9 million for the whole season and submitted to the department of sports as has been the norm.

After losing 1-0 to Bidco United last weekend, the team is currently occupying 14th on the table with only 4 points after playing 6 matches.

