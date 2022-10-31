Vihiga dominate Prescott Cup team of the tournament

Newly crowned Prescott Cup National champions Vihiga High School have a total of 7 players in the team of the tournament selected at the close of the three day event which ran from 28th to 30th October 2022 at Nairobi’s RFUEA Ground.

Front rows Israel Matthew and Moses Bulemi, back row Clyde Kamaila, half backs Peter Nguchi and Victor Wawire, winger Keero Owel as well as Beldad Kitaki all get an honorable mention.

Maseno lock, Thomas Opio, whose father Edward Opio was a Kenya Cup winner with KCB between 2005 and 2007 is also included in the team.

Others in the squad include Edwin Omari and Aggrey Omariba from losing finalists Kisii.

Prescott Cup Nationals Team Of The Tournament

15.Edwin Omari (Kisii), 14. Griffins Davis ( Jomo Kenyatta), 13. Victor Wabuti ( Jomo Kenyatta), 12. Titus Suji (Utumishi), 11. Keero Owel (Vihiga), 10. Victor Wawire (Vihiga), 9. Peter Nguchi (Vihiga), 1. Ian Wandu ( Utumishi), 2. Israel Matthew ( Vihiga), 3. Moses Bulemi (Vihiga), 4. Thomas Opio (Maseno), 5. Leon Onduso (Ofafa Jericho), 6. John Mureithi (Jomo Kenyatta), 7. Samuel Muremi (Kangaru), 8. Clyde Kamaila (Vihiga)



16.Austin Sadagu (Maseno), 17. Ayub Sisya (Maseno), 18. Chris Muguna (Kangaru), 19. Robert Onsongo (Kisii), 20. Aggrey Omariba (Kisii), 21. Casey Alunala (Kisii), 22. Beldad Kiteki (Vihiga)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...