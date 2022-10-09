Vihiga Governor calls for inclusion in education reforms

Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo wants the newly formed task force that is reviewing Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) to include views from private schools among other key stakeholders from the education sector.

Speaking at Mbale where he officially opened a western region director’s workshop of Kenya private schools association, Ottichilo observed that Private learning institutions are steps ahead in adapting and implementing the new curriculum.

He advised the task force to relook on the program’s implementation strategy rather than abolishing the whole curriculum as he applauded the program he noted myriad challenges that has affected the new curriculum.

The County boss urged National government through ministry of education to invest more resources toward the program that will enable learning institutions meet demands that came along with the new curriculum.

The Governor’s sentiments come after President William Ruto appointed a Working Party on Education Reform taskforce to evaluate the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC).

The 49-member team chaired by Professor Raphael Munavu is set to evaluate the country’s education system and recommend an appropriate structure to implement the Competency Based Curriculum.

Other appointees include; the University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor Prof. Gitahi Kiama, Kenya University VC Prof. Paul Wainaina (Prof.) and Peter Mokaya Tabichi, the 2019 Global Teacher Prize winner.

The task force is expected study all laws governing the basic education subsector and make recommendations for review of these legislations with a view to addressing duplication, ambiguities, efficiency constraints and improving linkages.

It will also review and recommend equitable access to education especially for those facing social, economic and geographic marginalization, vulnerable populations, children and persons with special needs.

The working party is also expected to furnish the Head of State with a progress report every two months from the date and a final report at the end of term.

Additional reporting by Muraya Kamunde