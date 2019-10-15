Vihiga painter wins big on Odibets

Alex Odary, a painter from Vihiga County in Western Kenya is the latest winner on OdiBets.

OdiBets is among the recently licenced betting companies in Kenya after the government’s crackdown on non-compliant betting companies which led to the closure of some companies in the gaming industry.

Odary, a father of two won, Ksh 445,200/= twice totaling to Ksh 890,400/= after duplicated his 11 team multibet with a stake of Ksh 49/=.

The elated artisan could not hide his joy upon receiving his winnings. “This is the best day of my life, I normally bet on sms or online and today I have won. Thank you so much OdiBets,” he said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Speaking at the awarding of the winner’ cheque at the Nairobi Headquarters, OdiBets Country Marketing manager Aggrey Sayi noted that in a bid to better the customer experience, the company has introduced the “copy betslip” feature which allows customers to copy betslips of their already placed bets and to add or reduce matches then bet again.

Alex plans to use his money to set up a paint shop for himself and a salon for his wife adding that the latter “stood with him when he was broke”.