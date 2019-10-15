Vihiga painter wins big on Odibets

28

KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Alex Odary, a painter from Vihiga County in Western Kenya is the latest winner on OdiBets.

OdiBets is among the recently licenced betting companies in Kenya after the government’s crackdown on non-compliant betting companies which led to the closure of some companies in the gaming industry.

Odary, a father of two won, Ksh 445,200/= twice totaling to Ksh 890,400/= after duplicated his 11 team multibet with a stake of Ksh 49/=.

Also Read  Kunal, Sahib crowned 2019 KCB Autocross champions

The elated artisan could not hide his joy upon receiving his winnings. “This is the best day of my life, I normally bet on sms or online and today I have won. Thank you so much OdiBets,” he said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Speaking at the awarding of the winner’ cheque at the Nairobi Headquarters, OdiBets Country Marketing manager Aggrey Sayi noted that in a bid to better the customer experience, the company has introduced the “copy betslip” feature which allows customers to copy betslips of their already placed bets and to add or reduce matches then bet again.

Also Read  AFC Leopards to play German side Hoffenheim in friendly match

Alex plans to use his money to set up a paint shop for himself and a salon for his wife adding that the latter “stood with him when he was broke”.

Also Read  FKF candidates present nomination papers to Electoral Board

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
margaretkalekye

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR