Vihiga Queens among four sides through to CAF WCL CECAFA Qualifiers semifinals

by Maxwell Wasike

Kenyan representatives Vihiga Queens, CBE, Lady Doves, and Simba Queens are through to the semifinals of the CAF Women Champions League CECAFA Qualifiers, after the final round of group matches played on Friday, September 3, 2021, at the MISC Kasarani and Nyayo National Stadium.

The four will be in action on Monday, September 6, 2021, in the semifinals, set to be played at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Vihiga Queens will be up against Simba Queens in the first semi at 1 pm, before paving way for Ethiopian side CBE’s second semi against Lady Doves of Uganda.

The third-place playoff and final have been scheduled for Thursday, September 9, 2021, at the Nyayo National Stadium.

At stake for the winner of this inaugural competition is a chance to represent the CECAFA region in the inaugural CAF Women Champions League, to be hosted in Egypt later this year.

  

