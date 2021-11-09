Vihiga Queens beat Asfar FC to keep semi-final hopes alive

FKF Women Premier League side Vihiga Queens bounced back from their first game loss against Mamelodi Sundowns to record an emphatic 2-0 victory over Morocco’s Asfar FC in their second Group ‘B’ match of the ongoing CAF Women’s Champions League

The win revived chances of Kenyan representatives to qualify for the semi-finals of the inaugural women’s continental competition.

THERE goes our FIRST WIN of the #TotalEnergiesCAFWCL…. FULL TIME..@Vihigaqueens 2(Violet Wanyonyi, Jentrix Shikangwa) : 0 ASFAR Club#VihigaQueens#LegacyMakers — Vihiga Queens FC (@Vihigaqueens) November 9, 2021

Goals from Violet Wanyonyi and Jentrix Shikangwa gave the Kenyan girls their first win of the competition at the Al Salaam Stadium in Cairo.

Formed only seven years ago in the county of Vihiga after which they are named, four-time Kenyan champions are living their dream, having qualified for the inaugural edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League.

They earned qualification to the Champions League after claiming victory in the CECAFA regional qualifiers staged in Nairobi.

Next for Queens is a must-win game against Nigeria’s Rivers Angels in the last match in the group stages.