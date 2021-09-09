Vihiga Queens beat CBE to Qualify for CAF Women’s Champions League

Vihiga Queens beat CBE of Ethiopia 2-1 to emerge winners of the CECAFA CAF Women’s champion’s league qualifiers at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

Jentrix Shikangwa who was named the player of the tournament grabbed a brace for Vihiga while CBE pulled a goal back via an own goal from Violet Makokha.

Following the win Vihiga got the sole chance to represent the region at the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions league due later this year in Egypt.

Vihiga also took home USD 30,000 in winners prize money while CBE walked away with USD 20,000. A total of eight teams drawn from hosts Kenya, Djibouti, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia took part in the CECAFA tournament.