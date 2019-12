Vihiga Queens have been crowned this season’s Women Premier League champions.

Their third success in a row came as they pipped home side Trans Nzoia Falcons 2-1 in their final match of the season at the Kenyatta Stadium in Kitale.

Kahawa Queens, meanwhile, were 2-1 winners over Nakuru West Queens in a playoff and were consequently crowned the overall Division One League champions.

Tell Us What You Think