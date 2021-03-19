Vihiga Queens go top as Falcons notch double over Thika Queens

VIACliff Riang'a

Nakuru West Queens will be looking to avenge a 3-2 loss at the hands of Trans Nzoia Falcons in the first leg when the two sides face off in one of eight FKF Women Premier League fixtures set to kick off on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Nakuru West Queens are logged in at position 3 with 15 points and will be looking to add on to their win against Eldoret Falcons in the round 9 fixtures.

Also Read  Muranga Seal dispatch Migori Youth as Kisumu Allstars see stars

Trans Nzoia Falcons will be looking to recover from a 1-0 loss in their game against Wadadia as they look to get back on the top 3 saddle.

Mathare United Women will hope to maintain their winning tempo following their 2-1 win against Kibera Soccer Ladies in the round fixtures

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Round 10 Fixtures

Also Read  Tennis is my second favorite sport, says top athlete

Zone A

Saturday

  1. Thika Queens vs Zetech Sparks (Thika Stadium, 2 pm)
  2. Ulinzi Starlets vs Kibera Soccer Ladies (Stima Members Club, 10 am)

Zone B

  1. Nakuru Queens vs Trans Nzoia Falcons (Nakuru Showgrounds, 12 noon)
  2. SEP Ladies vs Wadadia FC (Kotieno Ground, 12 noon)
Also Read  Kenya vs Tanzania friendly match called off

Zone A

Sunday

  1. Mathare United Women vs Makolanders (KCB Sports Club, 10 am)
  2. Kayole Starlet vs Gaspo Women (Stima Members Club, 2 pm)

Zone B

  1. Kisumu Allstarlets vs Eldoret Falcons (Moi Stadium, Kisumu, 12 noon)
  2. Oserian Ladies FC vs Vihiga Queens FC (Oserian Ground, 12 noon
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Clifford Rianga

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR