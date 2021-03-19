Vihiga Queens go top as Falcons notch double over Thika Queens

Nakuru West Queens will be looking to avenge a 3-2 loss at the hands of Trans Nzoia Falcons in the first leg when the two sides face off in one of eight FKF Women Premier League fixtures set to kick off on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Nakuru West Queens are logged in at position 3 with 15 points and will be looking to add on to their win against Eldoret Falcons in the round 9 fixtures.

Trans Nzoia Falcons will be looking to recover from a 1-0 loss in their game against Wadadia as they look to get back on the top 3 saddle.

Mathare United Women will hope to maintain their winning tempo following their 2-1 win against Kibera Soccer Ladies in the round fixtures

Round 10 Fixtures

Zone A

Saturday

Thika Queens vs Zetech Sparks (Thika Stadium, 2 pm) Ulinzi Starlets vs Kibera Soccer Ladies (Stima Members Club, 10 am)

Zone B

Nakuru Queens vs Trans Nzoia Falcons (Nakuru Showgrounds, 12 noon) SEP Ladies vs Wadadia FC (Kotieno Ground, 12 noon)

Zone A

Sunday

Mathare United Women vs Makolanders (KCB Sports Club, 10 am) Kayole Starlet vs Gaspo Women (Stima Members Club, 2 pm)

Zone B

Kisumu Allstarlets vs Eldoret Falcons (Moi Stadium, Kisumu, 12 noon) Oserian Ladies FC vs Vihiga Queens FC (Oserian Ground, 12 noon

