Vihiga Constituency residents have lauded the Government ahead of the groundbreaking for the Vihiga Affordable Housing Program which will create an estimated 3000 jobs.

President Dr William Ruto who has been on a working tour of the Western region will Tuesday morning commission the project as he seeks to make affordable housing a reality for all.

220 housing units will be constructed on the 2 acres piece of land owned by the National Government.

The land currently has civil servant pool housing units and has room for future expansion.

The State Department for Housing and Urban Development has partnered with Padaa Enterprises who will develop the project at an estimated cost of Ksh536 million.

The Milimani Estate AHP Project will comprise 9 blocks of apartments made up of 60 studio units, 20 one bedroom units, 100 two bedroom units and 40 three bedroom units.

The developer has also been tasked to improve and expand the sewerage system and the water infrastructure to cater for the tenants who will purchase the housing units.

The Government will also ring fence Ksh 26 million for the supply of doors and windows by the local Jua Kali artisans.

Already there has been an engagement with an upcoming group ‘Make it use it’ welders and fabricators association of about 40 members who are now eager to formalise their registration to participate in the project.

Mobilisation of additional members is ongoing, with the neighbouring Sabatia constituency woodwork and welders groups eager to support when needed.

The development will also include Spaces for Public Use such as a Social Hall, Play Areas, a Commercial Area, a Tree Nursery and Greenery and is expected to be complete in April 2025.

This is the fourth Affordable Housing Program (AHP) at the constituency level launched by the Government after Gichugu Constituency AHP and Bahati AHP.

So far the Government has awarded 17 contracts in lot 1 for development and advertised a further 35 in lot 2 for the constituency affordable housing program.