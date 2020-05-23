Vihiga school principals donate items worth Ksh 900,00 to Covid-19 Fund

Secondary school principals in Vihiga have contributed items worth Sh900, 000 towards the Vihiga County Covid-19 Emergency Donor Fund.

The heads, through Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (KESSHA), delivered a consignment of goods, including medical equipment and foodstuffs, to the county government headquarters in Mbale town on Friday.

While presenting the donation to Governor Dr. Wilber Ottichilo, Vihiga County KESSHA Chairperson Mr. Albert Masiolo disclosed that the heads had unanimously agreed to support national and county governments’ efforts to flatten the novel Covid-19 curve for quick resumption of routine activities.

“The current situation caused by the Covid-19 has disrupted our school calendar, a fact that has greatly worried teachers, parents, students and stakeholders countrywide,” observed Masiolo.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Masiolo urged the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders to continue putting in place rafts of safety measures that would lead to containment of the contagious virus.

He at the same time appealed to Vihiga County residents to fully adhere to health guidelines as directed by the Health Ministry.

Among the items received by Ottichilo from the Principals included 127 bags of maize, 13 bags of beans, 150 Kg of rice, 50Kg of sugar, 20 litres of hand washing soap, 200 pieces of bar soaps, 1000 pieces of masks, several hand washing plastic tanks and bottles of sanitizers.

KESSHA National Chairman Mr. Kahi Indimuli sent a personal donation of three bales of maize flour, six bags of 25kg rice and 48 bottles of hand sanitizers.

Dr. Ottichilo expressed his gratitude over what he described as a noble gesture from the teaching fraternity worth emulating by other civil servants.

“The donation will greatly help the County Covid-19 Emergency Response Committee address some of the serious challenges posed by the pandemic,” remarked Ottichilo who reiterated his call for aid from other well-wishers, locally and internationally.