Vihiga United beat Kisumu All Stars, earns promotion to  Kenyan  Premier League

Written By: Bernard Okumu
10

 

Vihiga United shocked hosts Kisumu All Stars by beating them   5-3 via post match penalties  in the second leg of the Kenyan Premier League promotional  playoff match at Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

The match had to be decided via spot kicks after visiting Vihiga registered a 2-1 win tying the aggregtate score at 3-3 having lost the first leg with a  similar margin in Mumias.

Kisumu All Stars began the encounter brightly and caused problems for the visitors and  went ahead at the stroke of half time through Eric Otieno’s strike.

Kisumu All Stars celebrate a goal against Vihiga United 0n 4th November 2020 at Moi Stadium,Kisumu

However Vihiga   pulled level via Dennis Wafula minutes to half time.

Kisumu All Stars left wingback Jeckoniah Ogendo handled in the box to hand Vihiga the penalty which was converted   in the 55th minute by Patrick Okulo.

Vihiga who last featured in the top flight two seasons ago, held on to the lead culminating in the penalty shootout.

Following the Win Vihiga United makes a comeback to the top flight football after a season out while All Star gets relegated after just a  season in KPL.

Kisumu All Stars and Vihiga United players tussle for the ball during their KPL Promotion playoff on Wednesday November 4th 2020 at Moi Stadium,Kisumu.

Vihiga United missed out on direct promotion by a single point after finishing third behind championship winners Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United who all earned direct promotion from the National Super League,NSL.

Kisumu All Stars joins Chemilil Sugar in NSL .

