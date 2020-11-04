Vihiga United beat Kisumu All Stars, earns promotion to  Kenyan  Premier League

Vihiga United shocked hosts Kisumu All Stars by beating them 5-3 via post match penalties in the second leg of the Kenyan Premier League promotional playoff match at Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

The match had to be decided via spot kicks after visiting Vihiga registered a 2-1 win tying the aggregtate score at 3-3 having lost the first leg with a similar margin in Mumias.

Kisumu All Stars began the encounter brightly and caused problems for the visitors and went ahead at the stroke of half time through Eric Otieno’s strike.

However Vihiga pulled level via Dennis Wafula minutes to half time.

Kisumu All Stars left wingback Jeckoniah Ogendo handled in the box to hand Vihiga the penalty which was converted in the 55th minute by Patrick Okulo.

Vihiga who last featured in the top flight two seasons ago, held on to the lead culminating in the penalty shootout.

Following the Win Vihiga United makes a comeback to the top flight football after a season out while All Star gets relegated after just a season in KPL.

Vihiga United missed out on direct promotion by a single point after finishing third behind championship winners Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United who all earned direct promotion from the National Super League,NSL.

Kisumu All Stars joins Chemilil Sugar in NSL .