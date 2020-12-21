Vihiga United not worried by dour run, coach says

Written By: Bernard Okumu
12

 

Vihiga United FC Head coach Sammy Okoth is not worried by their current run in the league which has seen the western Kenya based side pick just three points from four games in the Kenyan premier league.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Vihiga which won a playoff against Kisumu All Stars in November to make a return to the Kenyan premier league has won one match and lost three in the ongoing 2020/21 FKF premier league season.

Also Read  Harambee Starlets up 13 places in latest FIFA rankings

Their weekend 0-1 loss against Tusker FC  condemns them to 11th position in the sixteen team standings, with head coach saying the important aspect  is the show of progression in the squad.

‘’We got chances but did not capitalize on them. am not worried because what’s important is the improvement after every match, if we continue improving in each and every game then we will get better results in forthcoming matches’’, Okoth said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Tusker registered their third win in four games to go second on the log ,two points adrift of league pace setters KCB FC .

Also Read  Embrace professionalism in management of football says George Achar

‘’we have had a number of senior players back after sitting out previous matches due to various reasons .But after they got back we trained together and with the experience that we have I know we can get good results at the end of the campaign’’, Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano said after the match.

Also Read  FKF Women Premier League: Thika Queens  beat Gaspo in Zone ‘A’
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR