Villa appoint Villarreal’s Emery as new head coach

Aston Villa have appointed Villarreal boss Unai Emery as their new head coach.

Emery, who had a spell as Arsenal manager between 2018 and 2019, replaces Steven Gerrard, who was sacked last week.

Aston Villa is delighted to announce the appointment of Unai Emery as the club's new Head Coach. 🟣 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) October 24, 2022

Emery will begin his new role from November 1 after his work permit formalities are completed.

Gerrard was dismissed last week following a 3-0 Premier League defeat by Fulham.

Villa went on to beat Brentford 4-0 on Sunday under caretaker Aaron Danks, just the side’s third win this season in the Premier League.

Emery is out of contract at the Spanish club next summer.

Emery joined the La Liga side in 2020, having been dismissed by Arsenal in 2019.

The successor to Arsene Wenger, Emery spent 18 months at Emirates Stadium but was sacked after failing to win in seven games, their worst run at the time since February 1992.

During his stint in north London he led the Gunners to the final of the Europa League, losing to Chelsea in 2019.

Two years later he lifted the trophy with Villarreal and guided the side to last year’s Champions League semi-finals, where they were defeated 3-2 by Liverpool on aggregate.

Emery was approached by Newcastle last year following the departure of Steve Bruce but turned down the position.

