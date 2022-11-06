Villa beat Manutd for the first time at home since 1995

Unai Emery enjoyed a dream debut as Aston Villa manager with an impressive and deserved victory against Manchester United at Villa Park.

The hosts had not beaten United on home soil in the league since 1995, but were 2-0 up after 11 minutes in this game following an incredible start.

The win moved Aston Villa up to 13th, three points above the relegation zone, while Manchester United remain fifth.

Steven Gerrard paid the price for a disappointing start to the season, but Villa wasted no time in bringing in his replacement.

Former Arsenal and Villarreal boss Emery was appointed on 24 October and has been welcomed by Villa fans. There was a positive atmosphere around Villa Park before kick-off, and Emery was loudly cheered as he took his place in the dugout

Cristiano Ronaldo, named captain for the first time under Erik ten Hag was not as influential as his manager would have perhaps liked, although no Manchester United player covered themselves in glory in their dreadful start to the game.

The United captain was involved in a tussle with Tyrone Mings in the second half, and showed his frustration when he had the chance to fire home a trademark free-kick at 3-1, but slammed it into a wall.

