Motorsport fans in Nairobi can experience the thrill of racing at Village Market’s newest recreation facility.

Village Market has opened a state of the art racing simulator facility that is set to wow motorsport fans. The simulators are imported from Italy and are a first for Kenya and East Africa at large. What’s even more cool about it is that the Italian company that built the simulators trains Formular 2 and Formula 3 drivers back in Italy.

The facility offers an an immersive, authentic, driving experience on any Formula 1 circuit around the world. The launch of REV was graced by Her Excellency: Dr (Amb) Amina Mohamed – Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Heritage and Culture and by FIA President Dr Jean Todt. Mr. Hamed Ehsani, the Managing Director at Village Market said, “REV’s simulators combine the luxurious excellence of sports cars with the flexibility of the digital world, guaranteeing a thrilling and realistic virtual racing experience.”

You can visit the REV facility at Village Market’s new wing every day between 11.00am and 8.00pm

