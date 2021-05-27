Villagers kill man who murdered his wife in Siaya

Tragedy hit a family in Gem sub-county of Siaya on Wednesday when a woman was murdered by her husband who was thereafter killed by irate villagers.

According to the villagers, Odhiambo Achila had murdered his wife, Maureen Akinyi, at their home in Marenyo village in Jina Sub-location following a domestic quarrel and fled to a hide out at Dudi Trading Centre.

“The suspect had called his mother and told her that he had killed the wife,” said Jina Sub-location Assistant Chief, Vitalis Owuor Oyolo.

The Assistant Chief said that when the mother rushed to the house, she found Akinyi’s body covered with a blanket, with Odhiambo nowhere in sight.

A search was immediately launched before members of the public got information that he had been spotted at Dudi Trading Centre on the border of Gem-Yala and Khwisero Sub-counties.

The public immediately rushed there, cornered him and beat him mercilessly questioning him why he had committed the heinous act.

The mob that was armed with pangas, clubs and other crude weapons chopped off his hands and legs, leaving him gasping for life before dispersing.

Chief Oyolo said that Odhiambo was rushed to Yala sub county hospital where he passed away while undergoing treatment.

“The couple bodies are lying at Yala Sub-county Hospital Mortuary awaiting post mortem,” said Oyolo, adding they had a nine month old baby.