Vini on target as Real Madrid beats Osasuna

Vinicius Junior scored twice as Real Madrid moved 10 points clear at the top of La Liga with victory over Osasuna.

The Brazilian put Real ahead after just four minutes but Ante Budimir levelled for Osasuna shortly after.

Dani Carvajal made it 2-1 to Real, finishing into the top left corner, and Brahim Diaz met Federico Valverde’s through ball to score a third.

Vinicius got his second before Iker Munoz fired through the legs of Andriy Lunin for Osasuna’s second.

Real are on course for their second La Liga title under Ancelotti, who recorded his 200th win in all competitions with the club.

They are still in the Champions League where they have drawn holders Manchester City at the quarter-final stage.