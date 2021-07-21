Viola Davis set to release Memoir in 2022

The book will be released by HarperOne

Hollywood leading woman Viola Davis will release her memoir called Finding Me in 2022 under publishing company HarperOne. Set to be released on April 19, 2022, the book will be published in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing.

The novel will recount the 55-year-old’s life from her childhood in Central Falls to her present-day career as a philanthropist, Tony Award, Primetime Emmy Award-winning actress, and CEO/CoFounder of JuVee Productions. It is the story of how she overcame obstacles to become the most nominated Black actress in the history of the Academy Awards.

Viola Davis is well-known in Kenya for playing the no-nonsense lawyer Annalise Keating in the award-winning drama “How to get away with murder.” All six seasons of the show are streaming on Netflix.